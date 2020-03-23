Hennessey has built the first twin-turbo 2020 Chevy Corvette that we know of, and it’s released a short video to let us listen to the fruits of its labor. To nobody’s surprise, the turbocharged C8 sounds spectacular. In addition to the traditional meaty rumble from Chevy’s small-block V8, we’re treated to a cacophony of turbo whooshes and whistles.

Back in December, Hennessey revealed its plans to sell a 1,200-horsepower version of the standard Corvette. It’s called the HPE1200, and it’s going to be ludicrously quick. Hennessey says the twin-turbo C8s will have upgraded internals, an upgraded dual-clutch transmission and a Brembo brake system installed. All we know about this particular car in the video is that it has two massive snails attached, and it does in fact run. For how long, that’s anybody’s guess.

The sound it’s making may not be entirely accurate, too. There doesn’t appear to be much of an exhaust system fitted. Instead, we can see a short pipe post-turbo pointing toward the left rear wheel that’s acting as a makeshift exhaust for the time being. Hennessey previously said it would offer a stainless steel exhaust with the new twin-turbo system, so expect something similar to this noise for a finished car. As long as we get to keep most of this turbo Vette's extremely loud noises, we’ll be happy.

Hennessey still hasn’t indicated any performance numbers or detailed specs on the HPE1200. A stock 2020 Chevy Corvette with the Z51 package will hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and do the quarter mile in 11.2 seconds. Assuming Hennessey is able to translate some of this power into actual forward momentum, we can expect some quicker times.

Related video: