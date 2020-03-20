If the current coronavirus situation makes you want to get away from it all, this 1983 Chevy C30 pickup and camper let you head for the hills in absolutely imitable style. Currently on offer at eBay motors, this visually stunning rig is dubbed Brown Sugar — for reasons that are plain to see — and was built for the 2019 SEMA show.

The build was done by River City Rods, of Davenport, Iowa. The starting point was a Chevrolet C-class motorhome, from which the builders removed the camper section, then added an extra-long custom pickup bed, and placed a new camper within it. Mechanicals include an iron-block 5.3-liter LS1 V8, a 4L80E automatic transmission and a full air suspension. A Vintage Air setup keeps the driver and passenger cool as they lounge on the oh-so-plaid bucket seats.

We're completely digging the exterior graphics treatment, which is a fitting homage to the period. Inside, Brown Sugar has a rustic theme, with wood block walls, wood floors, a sink fashioned from a Coke cooler, and sub-woofers housed in whisky barrels. The comforts of home include a toilet with black water tank, a forward sleeping area, a fridge, microwave and a TV.

Related Video: