The Aston Martin Valkyrie may not be headed for the WEC racing series anymore, but it is finally hitting public roads. Aston Martin shared some images of the start of public road testing and tuning with a production prototype. The car is undisguised because, well, we've seen it a number of times before, but it's still interesting to see it in such mundane settings.

Public roads really emphasize how alien the Valkyrie looks. In particular, the shot of it in front of other production cars show that it's about half their height. It also doesn't look especially longer or wider than some of the somewhat small cars in the background such as that Hyundai Kona. And of course the Valkyrie's deep diffuser openings, undulating fenders and little cockpit all look outrageous on the street. We mean that in the best way possible.

Aston still plans to begin delivering Valkyries to customers in the second half of this year. It will make at least 1,000 horsepower and rev to over 11,000 rpm. It will be street legal, though not when equipped with the track package or if it's the 1,100-horsepower AMR Pro variant.