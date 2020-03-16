Being shut indoors due to the coronavirus means we all have a lot more time to chip away at those TV and movie lists. To that end, we compiled a list of car- and racing-related TV shows, movies and documentaries you can find on the many popular streaming services available these days.
Our list includes selections from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, Disney+ and even a few impressive watches from YouTube. If you’ve seen something worth including on the list, throw it in the comments, and we might add it to the running list here. We’re all in this one together, so let’s help each other out by unearthing some awesome new automotive content to enjoy while social distancing. Feel free to add your favorites in the comments.
TV Shows/Series
Netflix
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
West Coast Customs
Fastest Car
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Hyperdrive
Rust Valley Restorers
Fast and Furious Spy Racers
Highway Thru Hell
Outback Truckers
Hulu
Top Gear USA
Fast N Loud
Diesel Brothers
Initial D
Amazon Prime
The Grand Tour
Le Mans Racing is Everything
The Gymkhana Files
Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman
YouTube
Movies
Netflix
APEX: The Story of the Hypercar
The 24 Hour War
Williams
Shelby American
Drive
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip
Hulu
Hurley
Blink of an Eye (requires Hulu Live TV bundle)
HBO
Agnelli
Dirty Driving: Thundercars of Indiana
The Fast and the Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast Five
Rush
Saudi Women's Driving School
Amazon Prime
Hunt vs. Lauda
Crash and Burn
Ronin
1
Disney+
Cars
Cars 2
Cars 3
Herbie Fully Loaded
The Love Bug
Herbie Rides Again
Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
Herbie Goes Bananas
YouTube
Truth in 24 II: Every Second Counts
The Battle of the Falcons
12 O'Clock Boys (for rent/purchase)
We'll also note that many of the James Bond movies made throughout the years can be found on various streaming services. Also, Autoblog's 'The List' series is available to watch and relive some of the greatest hits from the late Jessi Combs.
