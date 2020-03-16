Featured

Coronavirus couch time: Best car shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more

Here's some automotive entertainment to keep you busy

Mar 16th 2020 at 2:00PM

Being shut indoors due to the coronavirus means we all have a lot more time to chip away at those TV and movie lists. To that end, we compiled a list of car- and racing-related TV shows, movies and documentaries you can find on the many popular streaming services available these days. 

Our list includes selections from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, Disney+ and even a few impressive watches from YouTube. If you’ve seen something worth including on the list, throw it in the comments, and we might add it to the running list here. We’re all in this one together, so let’s help each other out by unearthing some awesome new automotive content to enjoy while social distancing. Feel free to add your favorites in the comments.

TV Shows/Series

Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive
West Coast Customs
Fastest Car
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Hyperdrive
Rust Valley Restorers
Fast and Furious Spy Racers
Highway Thru Hell
Outback Truckers

Hulu

Top Gear USA
Fast N Loud
Diesel Brothers
Initial D

Amazon Prime

The Grand Tour
Le Mans Racing is Everything
The Gymkhana Files
Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman

YouTube

The Road to Le Mans

Movies

Netflix

APEX: The Story of the Hypercar
The 24 Hour War
Williams
Shelby American
Drive
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip

Hulu

Hurley
Blink of an Eye (requires Hulu Live TV bundle)

HBO

Agnelli 
Dirty Driving: Thundercars of Indiana
The Fast and the Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast Five
Rush
Saudi Women's Driving School

Amazon Prime

Hunt vs. Lauda
Crash and Burn
Ronin
1

Disney+

Cars
Cars 2
Cars 3
Herbie Fully Loaded
The Love Bug
Herbie Rides Again
Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
Herbie Goes Bananas

YouTube

Truth in 24 II: Every Second Counts
The Battle of the Falcons
12 O'Clock Boys (for rent/purchase)

We'll also note that many of the James Bond movies made throughout the years can be found on various streaming services. Also, Autoblog's 'The List' series is available to watch and relive some of the greatest hits from the late Jessi Combs.

