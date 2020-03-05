Transcript: Autonomous delivery bot working in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Refraction AI is currently testing its autonomous REV-1 robot. REV-1 is a cargo bot designed to make deliveries in urban areas. It has a delivery radius of one mile and can be loaded with up to 80 pounds of groceries, food, or medicine. REV-1 can operate in both car or bike lanes and is designed to operate in all weather conditions. It has a top speed of 12 mph. Once REV-1 has arrived at a customer’s home, a notification is sent so the items can be retrieved from the cargo bay. REV-1 is currently making food deliveries in Ann Arbor.