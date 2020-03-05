The long-awaited arrival of the first Genesis SUV is getting closer, and we now have pricing for the new GV80 — and the good news is that it's lower than we were led to believe.

The new Genesis SUV will be offered in two model ranges. The GV80 2.5T is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It comes standard with rear-wheel drive and offers all-wheel drive as an option. The GV80 3.5T use a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (bet you didn't see that coming), and is AWD only.

Both versions of the GV80 are offered in three trim levels: Standard, Advanced, and Prestige. The GV80 2.5T Standard starts at $49,925 ($1,025 destination included here and in all subsequent prices). The Standard's list of standard kit includes a 14.5-inch touchscreen, heated seats, a power liftgate, LED exterior lighting, 12-way power seats, a power-adjustable steering column, forward collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection and automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, and Hyundai's Highway Driving Assist semi-autonomous self-steering feature. AWD adds $5,750 — a big ask, but it also brings a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, digital key functionality, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and more.

The GV80 2.5T Advanced is $53,825. The Advanced trim adds the Standard's AWD package items (sans AWD itself) along with a 21-speaker Lexicon audio system. For the Advanced model, all-wheel drive costs $6,200, and again it is packaged with other equipment, including leather, a blind-spot camera monitor, a 360-degree-view monitor, remote automated parking, and 20-inch wheels.

The GV80 2.5T Prestige starts at $58,075. The Prestige nets the extra kit from the Advanced AWD package as well as heated rear seats. The spend to get AWD on a Prestige model is $6,350, and the extras thrown in here include an adaptive suspension, 22-inch wheels, a head-up display, and active noise cancellation.

All GV80 3.5T models include all-wheel drive. The 3.5T Standard is $60,175. Equipment here mirrors that of the 2.5T Standard with AWD except that the V6 version gets larger front brakes, the adaptive suspension, and 20-inch wheels.

The 3.5T Advanced opens at $65,375. Beyond the 2.5T Advanced with AWD, the 3.5T also gets a head-up display, heated rear seats, the Active Motion front seats, and rear-seat climate controls. An Advanced+ variant adds a third-row seat for $700.

At the top of the lineup sits the 3.5T Prestige for $71,975. Beyond all the features that come with the 2.5T Prestige with AWD, the 3.5 T Prestige exclusive items include Nappa leather seating, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, power-closing doors, power-adjustable and ventilated rear seats, and an electronic limited-slip rear differential.

The packaging here is a little unusual with all-wheel drive on the 2.5T bundled with so many other items, making it an expensive add-on. Overall, though, the Genesis GV80 looks to have a strong list of features for the money. The GV80 should reach showrooms this summer.

Related Video: