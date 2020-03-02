Transcript: Alfa Romeo Racing unveils new Formula One racer. Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen unveiled the C39 Formula One race car. The C39 uses the classic Alfa Romeo racing colors, but features an all-new graphic effect called “speed-pixel.” It’s heading to Melbourne, Australia, for the Formula One season opener. Currently, the C39 is undergoing rigorous testing before its race debut.
