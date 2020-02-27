A visual timeline of the KTM X-Bow would look a lot like a scientific metamorphosis chart. Since arriving more than 12 years ago, Austria-based KTM has released a number of road-going and track-specific models, each more radical than the one before it. Slowly, the originally roofless X-Bow has added more and more bodywork until it arrived as this, the new GTX race car.

The GTX looks more like a fully-built race car than an X-Bow ever has. With a mid-engined layout, aerodynamic bodywork, a fully enclosed cockpit, and a gigantic rear pedestal wing, the GTX is designed to race in the GT2 class. KTM hasn't announced full specs yet, but it says the new car will be about 2,200 pounds and will have more than 600 horsepower. Under the hood will be a 2.5-liter five-cylinder TFSi engine sourced from Audi Sport. Previous X-Bows only used four-cylinder engines.

The GTX advances the X-Bow racing program with learnings from the X-Bow GT4. KTM says the GTX is the first car that offers the combination of a homologated monocoque, a homologated GT cage, and a homologated advanced seat. Like the GT4, this vehicle was designed with KISKA and developed with Reiter Engineering.

KTM plans to make the first 20 vehicles available this year. Once the car goes through homologation, it will join Audi and Porsche in the GT2 racing series. KTM is also planning a one-make cup series for the car starting in 2021.

While the GT2 version will have more than 600 horsepower, the homologated GTX version will have around 500 horsepower. KTM will release more details with full specs, availability, and pricing in the near future.