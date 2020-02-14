Valentine's Day is finally here. Today is one of those days that, depending on the type of person you are, you either love or hate. For some, it's a selfless day filled with love and joy. For others, it's an incessant reminder throughout the first two weeks of February the Hallmark Holidays are annoyingly alive and well — and after all, we should love the people in our lives every day of the year, right?

Hopefully, you're able to make some memories with a loved one, and maybe you even received a tool or a gadget you've been eyeing as a gift. But if that's not you and you're in need of a bit of self-care today, we've got some retail therapy ideas.

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion - $29.95

Today is all about comfort, enjoyment, and forgetting all about life's little disappointments. This seat cushion could potentially help you out with all of that. The gel memory foam cushion is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the Automotive Seat Cushions category, but you can use this pretty much anywhere, inside or outside of the car. If you dread your commute every day, well, maybe this won't make you stop dreading it, but it could at least help you dread it in comfort. You can pick up the gel cushion right here for $29.95.

ThisWorx for Car Vacuum Cleaner - $41.99

Before you start scratching your head wondering about the name of this thing, believe it or not the name of this company actually is "ThisWorx for." Wild, we know. The reason a vacuum is on a list all about comfort and enjoyment is because frankly, for a lot of people, cleaning something is one of the best ways ever to pull yourself out of the dumps. Seeing as this is Autoblog, you might as well be cleaning your car, right? Questionable branding aside, this vacuum is nearly always in the top 5 bestselling car interior accessories on Amazon. It has over 7,000 ratings, has mostly rave reviews, and the price is tough to beat. If you're the kind of person who likes to clean your worries away, this could be a great pickup for you. You can grab it right here for just $41.99.

Kindle Paperwhite 8Gb - $114.99 (23% off)

Sometimes the best way to decompress is to relax with a good book. Or in this case, a good few hundred books. If you're the kind of person who swears by the texture, the smell, and the experience of a hardcover, then this isn't for you. But if you like the convenience of being able to carry around hundreds or thousands of stories with you, then this Kindle PaperWhite is probably worth taking a look at. If you're not aware, the thing that makes these and some other Kindle models so special compared to your regular old tablets is that they use something called e-ink technology for their displays. It's hard to explain without experiencing it for yourself, but it all but eliminates glare on the screen, and makes it much more comparable to reading traditional books, helping with issues like eye strain that may be caused by other types of tablets. If you're a big reader, a Kindle is worth checking out. This one is available now for 23% off. If that's not so much your thing, or if you already have one and are looking for some new books to dig into, check out this list of some of the Autoblog staff's favorite car-centric books to sit back and enjoy.

Foot Spa/Bath Massager with Heat - $59.99 (5% off)

This list is of course meant for anyone at all, but I'm talking specifically to the guys on this one. Listen up, kings. You know what this thing is. You've seen a million of them throughout your life. Chances are, though, you've never thought to sit down and actually use one. Why? Societal norms? Germ concerns? Who knows. Well, let me learn ya a little something. A foot massager with heat, bubbles, and vibration after a long day in the garage or at the office might just damn well change your entire life. You can come at me with the soy boy comments down below if you must, but my rebuttal to you is simple: Why do you hate happiness? You can pick up the No .1 bestselling foot spa on Amazon right here for 5% off right now, bringing the price down to just $59.99.

Nintendo Switch - $299

No matter what age you are, few things in life are as pure as ripping around a corner in a virtual go-kart driven by Yoshi and smacking someone with a red shell causing them to spin out. Sure, you can break out the old SNES or N64, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is arguably the biggest and best entry in the Mario Kart franchise. To play it though, you'll of course need Nintendo's latest console, the Switch. If you're not a hardcore gamer, the Switch is both a console you can play through your television and a handheld device, all in one (unless you get the Switch Lite, that one is handheld only). It's easy to grab the Switch and play through a few levels or tracks of your favorite games, and most important, it's fun. If fun sounds like something you could use right now, check out the Nintendo Switch right here for $299. Just don't drop it in your new foot bath.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.