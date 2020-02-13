In East Orange, New Jersey, outside Newark, a one-year-old girl was caught in the middle of a horrifying incident when a car was repossessed while she was in the back seat. According to News12, the baby was found less than an hour later and returned to her family unharmed.

On February 12, 2020, a father packed his daughter Hannah into the back seat of his Acura before running an errand. When he realized he had forgotten her bottle, he chose to leave Hannah in the car while he ran up to a second-floor apartment to grab what he needed. When he returned to street level, the vehicle was gone, with no trace to be found.

The father believed the car had been stolen and the baby had been kidnapped, but fortunately that was not the case. After he alerted the mother and called 911, the two heard back from officers about 40 minutes later. A repossession worker had taken the vehicle and supposedly didn't see or hear a baby in the back. The driver took the vehicle to a repo lot near Newark, where the family reunited with their daughter at a hospital.

After a checkup, the baby came back with a clean bill of health. The distraught parents expressed remorse and said they'd never leave a child alone in a vehicle again. For more information, watch the video above and visit 12News.