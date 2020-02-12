The current-generation Hyundai Elantra GT hatchback only arrived in the U.S. for the 2018 model year, but it seems Hyundai has seen fit to give it a refresh. The company released a teaser image of the updated car in i30 form, the name it carries in Europe. The car will be fully revealed at the Geneva Motor Show.

The teaser image shows only the front fascia of the car, but this will be one of the most significantly changed parts of the car. It's specifically the N-Line variant, and it gets much larger grille openings, each one filled with a more three-dimensional and angular mesh. It's reminiscent of the grille design used on the higher-trim American Hyundai Sonata. The headlights have sharper angles and bold LED lighting elements.

According to Hyundai, the rear fascia and wheels will all be retouched, too. Inside will be some tweaks, most notable being the availability of a fully digital instrument cluster and a big 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Stay tuned to Autoblog next month when the car is revealed at the Geneva Motor Show. We'll likely see the updates applied to the 2021 model year Elantra GT.

