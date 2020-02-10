Since the debut of its current generation for the 2018 model year, the Jeep Wrangler has been in and out the shop with a variety of recalls. From suspension parts to seatbelts to door latches, numerous safety issues have bubbled to the surface. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued the first recall for the 2020 model year of the Wrangler on January 24, 2020, warning the lower control arm might separate from the axle due to a bad weld.

The Wrangler has had welding issues before. The 2018 and 2019 models were recalled because some had front track bar brackets that were not properly welded. On 3,005 examples of the 2020 Wrangler, a similar issue has potentially affected the lower control arms.

The report says the left side lower control arm bracket and weld might not be correctly positioned, which could lead to the control arm separating from the axle. This happened because the parts were built on a broken welding fixture, which allowed for the misalignment. Should the arm detach while the vehicle is in motion, the driver could lose control or the parts could hit the road and cause the Wrangler to crash, in the worst case scenario.

FCA says it has identified the root issue and pinpointed exactly when the affected products were produced. Chrysler will begin the recall on March 14, 2020. Owners will be notified, and their Wranglers will be inspected for any faults. If any problems are identified, the parts will be replaced for free.

