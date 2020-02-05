Transcript: Bring the thrill of skating to the slopes. Snowfeet are a combination of skis and skates that fit over your winter boots. They can be used for downhill on and off the slopes, on forest trails, or even cross-country skiing. One-size fits most feet between 5 and 13 inches. Snowfeet are compact and can fit in a backpack for easy transport. They’re fiberglass reinforced and feature heel breaks for slowing down and metal ski edges for fast stopping. Snowfeet mini ski skates are currently $159.00. Pick up a pair of your own right here.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.