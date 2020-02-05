If you're the kind of person who likes to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty every once in a while, you probably know how important owning a good floor jack is. If you're not necessarily that kind of person (and don't worry, there are a lot of us) you might not see the point. That is, however, until you pull into your driveway one evening and realize that one of your tires is all but flat because you accidentally drove over the world's largest nail. Sure, you could call someone, or you could just jack up your car and change it yourself. (It's not nearly as intimidating as it seems. Here's how.)

If you're in the market for a jack, you could definitely do worse than this Blackhawk Fast Lift service jack. It's currently the best selling floor jack on Amazon and is sitting at a 4.4 out of 5 star rating. The jack has a 3.5 ton weight capacity and a lifting range between 5.5 inches and 22 inches. The manufacturer does have a reminder in the description that "...the hydraulic jack is designed to lift, not to support the object. Immediately after lifting, loads must be supported by a pair of appropriately rated jack stands." If you need something to support your vehicle after a lift, you could check out something like this.

Amazon reviewer HattedSandwich had this to say about the jack in their 5-star review:

"Bought this jack to replace an older AC Delco one I had been using sparingly. This Blackhawk jack oozes quality, and the lift height is perfect for my 99 Sebring which rides really low on the ground, giving me 0 clearance for maintenance. Being able to lift my car high enough to get under comfortably has been a Godsend, and I don't have any worries about the jack giving out halfway through a life. As always PLEASE USE JACK STANDS after raising your vehicle. I haven't had any issues with the jack giving out during lifting, but it is not meant to hold a weight continuously. Lift your vehicle as high as you safely can, and then jack stand it for your own well being. Your livelihood is worth an extra minute of work!"

You can learn more about the jack and pick one up on its Amazon page by clicking right here. It's on sale right now for 32% off, bringing the total price down to just $135.38.

