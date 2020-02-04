Very recently, I came to the realization that I didn't own a fire extinguisher. Thankfully, I've never had a reason to need one, and hope I never will, but it is such an obvious safety tool. I corrected my error a few months ago by picking up this very extinguisher to keep readily available around the house and garage.

This First Alert standard fire extinguisher doesn't necessarily have a flashy look or exciting tech propping it up, but it's a solid, classic fire extinguisher brought to you by a company that's been around since the '50s. According to the manufacturer, it fights "wood, paper, trash, plastics, gasoline, oil, and electrical equipment fires." In fact, this extinguisher is even U.S. Coast Guard approved for marine use.

The fire extinguisher is currently sitting at a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon.com. Amazon reviewer "Pyro Frank" had this to say about the product in his 5 star review:

"Came in a lot faster than I thought. It even has a rack to hang it. Also, it’s for A, B, & C fires. Came charged already and weighs about 5.40 lbs. Will invest in some more."

If you're looking to pick up a fire extinguisher or replace an old one, you can pick it up right here on sale for 39% off the original price, bringing the total down to just $19.97.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.