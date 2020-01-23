Following a roughly five-year hiatus, Chevy is back with another Realtree-themed pickup truck. The 2021 Chevy Silverado Realtree Edition will once again be a limited production pickup for the outdoorsy set. And this time around, it's augmented by the extra off-road capability of the Trail Boss trim.

The features that distinguish this as the Realtree Edition are entirely cosmetic. Most prominent are the camouflage-pattern decals — "Timber" pattern specifically — on the sides of the bed and on the hood. The bed itself gets a liner that also features the Realtree logo. Other exterior bits include black badging, black exhaust tips and side steps. Inside, more camouflage patterns are featured on the door panels. Included with the Realtree Edition are larger

Mechanically, the Realtree Edition is just a Custom Trail Boss. It comes with either the 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 and six-speed automatic or the optional 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 and 10-speed transmission. It has a suspension lift of two inches plus the Z71 package's Rancho off-road tuned shocks, skid plates, hill-descent control and automatic locking rear differential. As part of the Realtree Edition, it also comes standard with 20-inch wheels wrapped in mud-terrain tires.

The Realtree Edition goes on sale this summer. Pricing hasn't yet been announced, but should be revealed close to the on-sale date. A similarly-equipped 2020 Silverado Trail Boss 1500 with the short four-door "double cab" bodystyle comes in around $40,000, so we would expect the Realtree Edition to be a little more than that.