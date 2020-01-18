The quest to build a modern-day version of the legendary Lancia Stratos supercar has been a long one. First shown as a design proposal at the Geneva auto show in 2005, it became a running prototype built by Pinanfarina in 2010. The production cars were to be based on the Ferrari F430, but Ferrari wouldn't play. Some years later, Pinanfarina's Paolo Garella had left and formed his own company, Manufacttura Automobili Torino (MAT). MAT restarted the project and plans a run of 25 New Stratos cars, built from existing F430 donor cars. Now, for the first time, one of those New Stratos cars will cross the auction block as a turn-key supercar, at the Bonhams Paris auction next month.

The New Stratos uses a cut-down F430 Scuderia chassis from which 7.9 inches has been taken out of the wheelbase, and the body is carbon-fiber. The turbocharged Ferrari 4.3-liter V8 makes 540 horsepower (versus 503 hp in the Scuderia). This example is based on a 2009 donor car with less than 19k miles on it. Completed in 2019, it reportedly has been driven less than 2k miles since. Finished in white, it wears an Alitalia rally livery wrap.

It's hard to put a price on the realization of a years-long dream, but the auction-house pre-sale estimate is $780,000 to $1 million.