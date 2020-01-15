Genesis teased the future of its product portfolio with some prominently placed silhouettes during the debut of its new GV80 crossover. The teasers, which appeared in the background of the design portion of the presentation, appeared to depict both a family of new Genesis vehicles and a few individual future models, one of which appears to be a coupe.

Motor1.com spotted the tease during the debut of the new Genesis GV80 SUV (embedded below). If you'd like to see it for yourself, the good stuff starts at around the 29:30 mark, during designer Luc Donckerwolke's walkthrough.

Several of the vehicles included in the wide shot are existing models. The two depicted sedans are straight out of the current Genesis stable; it's hard to tell exactly what we're looking at, but Genesis only has three current offerings: the compact G70, midsize G80 (formerly the Hyundai Genesis) and the G90 (formerly the Hyundai Equus).

All three of Hyundai's sedans are either new, about to be new, or recently updated, so we expect they'll all be sticking around.

Throw in the brand-new GV80 crossover on the far left and what appears to be the forthcoming compact GV70 next to it, and that gets us to four. That leaves just two mystery models, and both of them appear somewhat familiar.

Let's start with the coupe, which bears an uncanny resemblance to the all-electric Genesis Essentia concept we saw at the New York International Auto Show back in 2018. The concept boasted a "high-density battery pack" packaged into the car's center tunnel and juicing a multi-motor powertrain. Genesis claimed the grand tourer would crack off a 0-60 mile-per-hour sprint in just 3 seconds, but as with all concept cars, that's to be taken with a grain of salt.

The other unknown quantity is the small hatchback or baby crossover depicted on the far right. From the proportions and headlight signature alone, we assume it's supposed to be the Genesis Mint, which was another of the company's recent concepts.

Borrowing a bit from the Essentia, the Mint was yet another electric "coupe," but designed for more practical use as a stylish urban runabout. Genesis claimed it would boast a 200-mile range and 350-kilowatt fast-charging capability, but again, it was merely a concept.

How much those two concepts might influence the future of Genesis products remains a mystery, and in a market that is hungry for taller and roomier crossovers, we find it hard to believe that Genesis intends to introduce multiple two-door vehicles. But a Mint reimagined as an urban EV crossover? That might just have legs.

