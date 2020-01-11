It's a new year and we're already busy making new video content. Rounding out our first week back from break we have videos featuring a diesel-powered Wrangler, the ultra-rare Subaru WRX STI S209, and a blue-alien inspired Mercedes-Benz concept. There's also new gaming content for you to check out, and Autoblog Podcast episode #609 is ready for you to listen/watch.

Our vlog series Behind The Wheel continued its second season on Monday when episode 2 dropped. In it, we take a look at something we've all been looking forward to, Jeep's EcoDiesel Wrangler.

CES 2020 is underway and on Tuesday the first bit of video started trickling in. Expect more video content from CES next week but in the meantime, check out the following playlist that features the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept, a vehicle inspired by James Cameron's film Avatar:

Wednesday featured a POV drive from Senior Producer Christopher McGraw and perhaps the rarest Subaru to hit the roads in the U.S., the 2020 Subaru WRX STI S209:

On Thursday we had a special CES edition of the podcast. Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore was joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Senior Editor, Green John Beltz Snyder on episode #609 to talk about the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, as well as the Carlos Ghosn saga:

For the video game stream, host Erik Maier was joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and the two attempted to get our first ever Forza Horizon 4 win in Battle Royale: