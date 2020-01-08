Breaking

Watch Carlos Ghosn's news conference live from Beirut

'For the first time since this nightmare began, I can defend myself'

Jan 8th 2020 at 8:02AM

The former head of Nissan-Renault says he's speaking out to clear his name and shed light on an unjust system of Japanese justice.

