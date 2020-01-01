Behind the Wheel is a video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The Editors and Video Producers will show you the cars we have in our fleet, and you’ll get a behind the scenes look at some of the personalities that help make the site run.

In this special New Year's edition of Behind the Wheel, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw shows how to shed those holiday pounds by training like an F1 Driver. For 30 days he diets and exercises like the best drivers in the world, all under the supervision of coach Alex Stott.

Do you have any New Year’s Resolution? What’s your go to workout? We’d love to hear from you, so please comment below!

F1 Training Post: https://www.autoblog.com/2019/09/07/f1-driver-training-feature/

