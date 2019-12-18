Honda won’t sell many Clarity Fuel Cell cars, but the hydrogen-powered Honda is getting a minor update in 2020 all the same. As a quick reminder, the Clarity is only available for lease in California. The going rate these days is $379 per month, and it’s available for purchasing from 12 select Honda dealers in the region. To say it is niche would be an understatement.

The updates for 2020 may not have you clamoring to find a dealership, but they are worthwhile improvements. Honda says it has “improved cold-weather startup performance.” We’ve asked Honda for details on how it’s improved, but just know it’s better than before for the time being. One other cold weather nicety Honda included in the update is heated outside mirrors. Residents living in California (the only place one can buy a Clarity Fuel Cell) probably won’t be in a position to take advantage of these cold weather improvements, but we’re not going to complain about them either.

Honda has also revised the Clarity’s color scheme. In addition to white and black, a new Crimson Pearl color is available for ordering. This red replaces the Bordeaux Red offered in 2019. The white Claritys will also come with a brown interior as opposed to the all black interior from last year.

There are still some great benefits to choosing the Clarity that Honda hopes outweighs the inconvenience of having to find hydrogen. The lease includes up to $15,000 of free hydrogen fuel, access to HOV lanes and up to 21 days of access to a luxury rental vehicle from Avis while in California. If by chance you need a car unhampered by the restrictions hydrogen motoring comes with (there are just under 40 hydrogen stations in the state) for more than 21 days, then you’re probably going to need a second car.

Honda says the 2020 Clarity is arriving at select dealerships today, so you can go get your hydrogen fix at your leisure.

