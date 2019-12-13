For L, LE and XLE trim levels of the Highlander and LE and XLE trim Highlander Hybrids, all-wheel drive will come at a $1,600 price premium. In Limited and Platinum trims, AWD will cost an extra $1,950 with either powertrain. The price breakdown for all versions of the 2020 Highlander, including destination, is as follows.

With the all-new Highlander coming soon — and with our first drive of it coming to Autoblog next week — Toyota has announced pricing for the redesigned crossover , including the hybrid version. The 2020 Toyota Highlander will start at $35,720, including $1,120 in destination charges, for the base L trim. The 2020 Highlander Hybrid will be offered in LE and higher trim levels and will start at $39,320.

Cars that depreciate the most in three years

As far as what you get for your money, Toyota has been good about including the most important safety content as standard even in its base models. The L trim includes Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, auto high beams and road sign recognition.

Other standard equipment on the L trim includes 18-inch allow wheels, three-zone auto climate control, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment, LED front and rear lighting, and keyless entry. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, Waze and Amazon Alexa capability are all standard technologies included in every Highlander.

The LE trim adds a power liftgate, blind-spot monitor, LED fog lights, and a leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob.

XLE upgrades to a 10-way (up from eight-way) power driver’s seat, four-way front passenger seat, SofTex synthetic trimmed seats, heated front seats, seven-inch information display in the instrument cluster, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, roof rails and a power moon roof.

Limited continues the upward trend with 20-inch wheels, ambient interior lighting, driver’s seat memory, perforated leather-trimmed seats, cargo area cover, hands-free power liftgate, projector beam headlights, wood interior trim, and a JBL audio system and laminated side glass for the front occupants.

The line-topping Platinum trim adds a 12.3-inch touchscreen, adaptive headlights, digital rear-view mirror, head-up display, heated second-row seats, panoramic moonroof, rain-sensing wipers and a birds-eye exterior parking camera view.

The gas-only Toyota Highlander is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 295 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque. That’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. AWD versions of the L, LE and XLE trims use a typical reactive system that operates in front-wheel drive until slippage is detected, then provides power to the rear. Limited and Platinum get the new Dynamic Torque Vectoring all-wheel drive that can provide different amounts of power to different wheels. The EPA hasn’t rated the Highlander yet, but Toyota expects a combined fuel economy rating of 22 miles per gallon.

The Highlander Hybrid uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine and two electric motors up front, good for a total system output of 240 horsepower. The AWD versions ad a third electric motor at the rear axle. Toyota expects a combined fuel economy of 36 mpg.