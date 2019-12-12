The BlueDriver OBDII Scan Tool is a Bluetooth OBD code reader that links to your iPhone or Android device. This model happens to be the best-selling code reader on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. It's compact and offers the same conveniences as most OBD2 readers, but it also has the benefit of using a smartphone app for things like free app updates and interactive graphing of live data. It's rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars with nearly 6,000 reviews on Amazon, and for today only, it's 30% off, bringing the price down to just $69.96. If you're in the market for a solid OBD2 reader, you can check this one out right here and enjoy the discount for today only.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.