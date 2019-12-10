For at least one more year, Nissan can claim the Kicks starts at less than $20,000, even if it barely makes the cut. Nissan announced 2020 model year pricing for the small crossover this week, and compared to 2019, the numbers only increase by a couple hundred dollars.

The Kicks trim lineup carries over unchanged from 2019, so there are still three variants available: S, SV, and SR. Including destination charges, the Kicks S starts at $19,965, the SV starts at $21,595, and the SR starts at $22,215. Those numbers represent increases of $230, $150, and $150, respectively.

There's not much variance among trims, but all Kicks come relatively well-equipped. All models are front-wheel drive and every Kicks comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that is rated at 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque. Using a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the Kicks is EPA rated to achieve 33 mpg combined.

Already equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, the Kicks' biggest addition for 2020 is the Nissan Safety Shield 360, which is now standard. The 360 pack includes automatic emergency braking, rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, and high-beam assist.

The 2020 Kicks is available for purchase now.