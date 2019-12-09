Amazon is teaming up with MINI for an Electric giveaway. One lucky Amazon user will be eligible to win a 2020 MINI Cooper SE Hardtop 2 Door by simply going to this Amazon.com landing page and following the instructions. It's pretty straight-forward; just make sure you're signed into Amazon, then click on the links and you're entered. The MINI up for grabs seats 4 adults and rocks an all-electric motor. It has 181 hp and makes 199 lb-ft of torque. The little EVs 0-62 mph time is 6.9 seconds and MSRP starts at $29,900 if you were planning on buying the vehicle rather than winning it. If you've always wanted a car like this, what have you got to lose, right? You can check out the contest by heading to this page. If you end up winning, come back and let us know in the comments!

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.