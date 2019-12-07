The video roundup post is your weekly landing spot for all things Autoblog video. This week features a +$200K Bentley, the new F-Type, and the Porsche Panamera GTS. There's also new gaming content and a new Podcast episode to check out.

Episode 5 of Behind The Wheel went live on Monday. In it, Senior Green Editor John Beltz Snyder shows off the 2020 Bentley Continental GT First Edition, a coupe that starts at $220,000.

On Tuesday, the 2021 Jaguar F-Type was revealed. Check out the playlist for the new F-Type below:

We also played some Rocket League, which you can see the rerun of here:

This Wednesday's POV drive features the 2020 Porsche Panamera GTS.

The Thursday re-run from our Twitch stream has host Erik Maier playing Need For Speed: Heat with Autoblog Editor Zac Plamer.

On Friday's podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore, along with editors John Snyder and Joel Stocksdale talk Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel, Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and Tesla Cybertruck. Then, the panel helps a listener make a decision on a new, sporty sedan in this week's "Spend My Money" segment.