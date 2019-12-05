Transcript: A crash tested Tummy Shield. Tummy Shield is a seat belt adjuster designed to make driving while pregnant more comfortable. The manufacturer says that it redirects the belts lap portion to the legs “without the loss of safety,” releasing pressure from the pregnant belly while protecting the unborn child. Tummy Shield is wrapped around the seat and secured with a buckle. When seated, just buckle the belt normally and pull the lap portion down. Tummy Shield is currently $169 and you can learn more right here.

