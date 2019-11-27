The Mercedes-Benz G550 is unnecessary (and awesome) in every way | Behind the Wheel S01 // E04

Behind the Wheel is a new video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The editors and video producers will show you the cars passing through our fleet, and you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the personalities who help make the site run.

Episode 4 features the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 and Autoblog Senior Producer Christopher McGraw. Even though most G-Wagen owners will never take their vehicle off the pavement, we take it to Gross Reservoir outside of Boulder, Colorado, for some light off-roading, and wind up dealing with warning lights lit up like a Christmas tree.

Do you like this video? Disagree with our take on the G-Wagen? What cars do you want to see in our fleet? We’d love to hear from you so please comment below.

Gear the Video team used to make this:

Panasonic GH5

Panasonic Lumix 12-35mm F2.8

Rode VidMic Pro

Tiffen 58mm Variable ND Filter

GoPro Hero 7 Black

Adobe Premiere