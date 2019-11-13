The 2019 Chevrolet Bolt is officially an IIHS Top Safety Pick. This rating comes courtesy of improved headlight performance implemented on the 2018 model year car.

Chevy’s electric hatchback was also just recently put through the passenger-side small overlap crash test by the IIHS for the first time, where it earned an “Acceptable” rating. Every other crash test came back with an overall rating of “Good.”

The combination of the new headlights and its passing of the passenger-side small overlap test means the Bolt EV is now a Top Safety Pick. GM says it changed the headlight aiming during the 2018 model year to reduce glare, which fixed the issues seen on the 2017 model year Bolt tested by the IIHS — the older car received a “Poor” headlight rating. All Bolts produced after March 2018 come with the modified headlights, so only part of that year’s production run would be considered Top Safety Picks. Of course, all 2019 Bolts have the improved headlight aiming.

Chevrolet’s collision avoidance software also received high marks from the IIHS. The front crash prevention system was able to avoid collisions at both 12 mph and 25 mph. If you’re looking to buy a Bolt, the 2020 model year is the one to get now. It adds 21 miles of range and charges quicker than before.