In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Assistant Editor Zac Palmer and Senior Producer Christopher McGraw. This week, they've been driving the 2020 Toyota Supra and nearly every generation of Toyota Land Cruiser, and they talk about their experiences with those vehicles. Then, in the Spend My Money segment, they help a fellow Autoblog member replace a recently totaled car.
Autoblog Podcast #603
Rundown
- 2020 Toyota Supra
- Multiple generations of Land Cruiser, plus the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
- Spend My Money
