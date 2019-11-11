Check out the 2019 Autoblog Gaming Guide 🕹
Podcast

2020 Toyota Supra and Toyota Land Cruisers | Autoblog Podcast #603

A few days in a Supra and a magical time in classic Land Cruisers

Nov 11th 2019 at 1:00PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Assistant Editor Zac Palmer and Senior Producer Christopher McGraw. This week, they've been driving the 2020 Toyota Supra and nearly every generation of Toyota Land Cruiser, and they talk about their experiences with those vehicles. Then, in the Spend My Money segment, they help a fellow Autoblog member replace a recently totaled car.

Autoblog Podcast #603


Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly


Rundown


Feedback


Related Video:

 

 

Toyota Supra Information

Toyota Supra
X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X