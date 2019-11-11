Dodge is recalling 173 Challengers and Chargers because they’re equipped with an incompatible front wheel and brake package. All the vehicles are 2019 model year cars built between May 28 and September 25 this year, according to the official NHTSA documents.

The wheels don’t provide enough clearance from suspension and brake components, Dodge says. There’s a chance that the tire’s inner sidewall will make contact with the steering knuckle. When the tire hits the steering knuckle, it could end up damaging the tire, causing a “sudden loss of tire air pressure.” This, of course, is not what you want out of a tire. Predictably, FCA says this could result in a crash without prior warning.

To fix the problem, your local Dodge dealer will be installing the wheels that should’ve been equipped on the car in the first place. FCA continues: “Also, for customer satisfaction, replace the rear wheels to match the front wheels.” We were wondering if the rear wheels would come into play here, and it looks like Dodge won’t be leaving anyone out to dry with mismatched front and rear wheels. The wheels in question are described as “Mid Gloss Black Wheel.” Check your window sticker (or wait for the official mailing) to see if you have those wheels on your Charger or Challenger. Unfortunately, FCA doesn’t detail which trims of Charger and Challenger are affected in its recall notice.

The company also makes it clear that this recall is due to “an engineering release error” and not a wheel defect. This particular wheel and brake package should’ve never been offered as an option from the factory. Look out for a notice in early December, as FCA says it will begin notifying owners around December 13 this year. As of now, there are no reported injuries or accidents due to the issue.