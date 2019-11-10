Mitsubishi Mirage hatch and sedan refresh teased

Almost every Mitsubishi model sold in the U.S. wears the automaker's "Dynamic Shield" design. The corporate face combines a two-piece grille emphasizing the horizontal with slim, angled headlights supported by a thick, C-shaped trim piece that defines the fog lights and lower intakes. The only holdouts are the Mirage hatchback and Mirage G4 sedan, but that will soon change. Mitsubishi teased a dim image of two Mirages that had earned their Dynamic Shields, and promised a debut on November 18 in Thailand. The reveal location gives a shout-out to the Laem Chabang plant that, along with another facility in the Philippines, builds the siblings.

It's easy to forget about Mitsu's tiny twosome, but it's hard to deny they've served the company well as global offerings. In the U.S., the duo has increased its annual sales every year since the car's introduction in 2013. Around the world in fiscal 2018 the Japanese automaker sold 140,000 units, and sales through the end of October in the U.S. show the Mirage nearly 10 percent ahead of last year's sales at the same period.

Assuming the cheap-as-chips price equation doesn't get a heavy refresh, there's every reason to think the facelift will aid sales. The hatch and sedan wear two different faces at the moment, both graduates of the most mediocre school of ambiguous econoboxes. The teased image puts a personality on economy, with large, single lenses peeking out from a narrow eyeline above the Dynamic Shield's sculpted features. It appears designers have done a touch of reshaping in back as well, and there's a wee spoiler hanging off the back of the decklid.

No word on what might be in store for the two three-cylinder engines sold in international markets, a 1.0-liter that makes 70 horsepower and 65 pound-feet of torque, and the 1.2-liter that's our only choice here, making 78 hp and 74 lb-ft. The fuel filler cap has moved from the driver's side to the passenger's side, though, so there could be action under the skin, and we'd expect a few interior upgrades, too.