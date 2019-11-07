The 2020 Hyundai Sonata in base SE trim will start at $24,330, including a $930 destination charge. That’s a $750 increase over the previous Sonata that began at $23,850. Not a bad price to pay, considering the sedan was completely redesigned for 2020 with a much more premium angle.

The most luxurious Sonata Limited trim goes for $34,230. That's $1,050 more than the last Sonata Limited 2.0T, though the new Sonata Limited is only available with the less powerful 1.6-liter turbocharged engine in 2020. It’s a totally new engine design, offering 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. We found it to be plenty sufficient in our first drive review of the new Sonata, but it won’t light up the front tires like the outgoing 2.0-liter turbo.

The cheaper SE still comes standard with a fair bit of equipment. It includes forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keep assist with lane-centering, adaptive cruise control, auto high-beam assist and an 8-inch infotainment system. This car is equipped with the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that makes 191 horsepower.

The SEL retails for $26,430 and includes revised fascias, heated mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, auto climate control, heated front seats, a 4.2-inch gauge cluster display and blind spot collision avoidance and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assists. Adding the $1,200 SEL Convenience Package brings a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Hyundai Digital Key tech, an auto-dimming mirror, second row air vents and a second row USB port. Another $1,850 nets you the Bose 12-speaker audio system, leather seats and a heated steering wheel. Finally, another $1,000 adds on a panoramic sunroof.

The SEL Plus trim is an in-between trim level that costs $28,380 and builds on top of the Convenience Package. It includes the 1.6-liter turbo with 18-inch wheels, aluminum pedals, suede seating surfaces, larger Michelin or Pirelli tires and glossy black exterior trim.

Sonata Limited models get all of the previous features plus a color head-up display and Hyundai’s trick remote parking assist that’ll back in and out of tight spots on your command. Hyundai says production of the new Sonata has begun, and it’ll be arriving in dealers any day now.