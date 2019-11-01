Podcast

2020 Nissan Maxima and Pathfinder Rock Creek | Autoblog Podcast #602

Plus Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van and Mazda3 sedan

Nov 1st 2019 at 12:40PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. This week, they've been driving the Nissan Maxima, Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van, Mazda3 sedan and Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek, and they talk about their experiences with those vehicles. Then, in the Spend My Money segment, they help a viewer from Autoblog's Twitch stream pick a used pickup.

