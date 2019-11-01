In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. This week, they've been driving the Nissan Maxima, Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van, Mazda3 sedan and Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek, and they talk about their experiences with those vehicles. Then, in the Spend My Money segment, they help a viewer from Autoblog's Twitch stream pick a used pickup.
Autoblog Podcast #602
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van
- 2019 Mazda3 sedan
- 2020 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition
- Spend My Money
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: