Lamborghini previews Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and Urus ST-X Lego sets

At the Super Trofeo World Finals at the Jerez de la Frontera Circuit in Spain, where world-class athletes put their driving skills to the test in the big kid toys, Lamborghini unveiled two brand-new toys for everybody that are set to launch in 2020. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and Urus ST-X are paired for the next Lego Speed Champions set.

The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO is already one of Lamborghini's most popular racing models and competes in the single-make Super Trofeo series. The Urus ST-X is set to compete in track and off-roading competitions starting in October 2020 at the Misano World Final in an all-new race. Now both of these cars will be available for purchase in Lego form.

“Fortunately, 2020 marks the start of a new chapter for Lego Speed Champions with the evolution to the more accurate ‘8 Studs Wide’ design, and we felt that we could now do the popular brand justice," Lego Speed Champions design manager specialist Chris Stamp said. "Especially the wide body of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO. And with the awesome Urus ST-X we also introduce our first Super SUV into the theme, which fans will hopefully be just as thrilled with as we are.”

The Huracán model includes realistic parallels such as the shark fin, air scoop, front diffuser and large wing. It features a black scheme with slick accents and advertising sponsors. The set is 659 pieces in total and also includes starting "lights" and two figurines. Though pricing is yet to be released, the set will be available starting January 1, 2020. Seems like a missed Christmas opportunity, no?