The wound of GM's Lordstown Assembly Plant closure hasn't healed, and probably won't for a while. That's primarily because of the ongoing matter of whether Workhouse will find a way to buy the facility and produce electric vehicles there, a deal entangled in ongoing political issues that run all the way to the White House. No matter how that turns out, the families in Ohio's Mahoning Valley are still dealing with the loss and trying to figure out how to read the present and the future. A coming documentary called "Bring it Home" focuses on one of those families managing the closure and potential relocation.

The name of the film appears to be a play on a UAW drive to keep Lordstown open called "Drive it Home," which took place the last couple of months of 2018.

The Tribeca Film Institute posted the film trailer on its Facebook page, and the documentary has a single-page website. The synopsis tells us, "When General Motors decides to idle Lordstown Assembly, its main auto plant in Ohio, Tiffany Davis, a fifth-grade teacher, and her husband Tom, a line worker at GM, must decide if they should continue to raise their children in Lordstown, where they have lived their whole lives, or accept GM’s offer to transfer to a plant in Tennessee, without an opportunity to return."

We're not sure when and where the final product will air. Lordstown's tribulations have been given the film treatment a couple of times in the past few months already, in an episode of the New York Times "Weekly" series on FX and Hulu that spoke to workers and GM CEO Mary Barra, and a documentary called "Promises Broken," which looked at the political tug-of-war from northeastern Ohio to Washington, D.C.