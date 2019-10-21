We've watched this clip of Alex Márquez's ridiculous save several times already, and we're going to watch it again. And we're not the only ones. Marc Márquez, Alex's older brother, MotoGP champion and no stranger to amazing motorcycle saves himself, said, "I've seen it 50 times and I'm not tired. These things happen once or twice in a lifetime. It has saved a possible injury. I wish I had seen his panicky face under the helmet."

Alex currently leads the Moto2 championship and was practicing in heavy rain in Japan in the final turn at Motegi when he nearly high-sided off his bike. He somehow managed to keep hold of both handlebars as he was bucked over the top of the saddle from one side to the other. And perhaps most impressively of all, he landed on both feet and sort of skated alongside the motorcycle as he nonchalantly coasted to a stop a little further up the track before hopping back on and continuing his lap.

"He was very lucky," added Marc, "Not for the save, [but] because they [recorded it] in a very good way, even in slow motion, so he will have this video for all his career."