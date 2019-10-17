Transcript: Sophisticated robot dog for sale. Boston Dynamics is ready to sell “Spot” its robot dog. Spot Mini debuted back in 2017 and after much testing and many upgrades there is a version for sale. Spot is designed for things like patrolling construction sites or monitoring public safety. Spot can climb stairs and maneuver rough terrain. It has a top speed of 3.6 mph and can operate for 90 minutes when fully charged. Spot uses 360-degree vision to avoid obstacles and people. Attachable arms allow spot to interact with objects. Spot has an IP54 rating protecting it from water and dust. It is durable and designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Pricing details have not yet been released.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.