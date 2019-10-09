TIMPROVE T600 Universal Car HUD - $39.99

This HUD will provide you with information like your vehicle speed, driving direction, and driving distance, and it's only $40. It's currently sitting at 4.3 stars on Amazon with 145 ratings. One reviewer had this to say:

"Built well, the unit is lightweight but pretty solid feeling. Display is easy to read in the sunlight and despite being a tad small displays good amount of information if you want it to. The included 12v power cord is a good length. Packaging is nice and simple. The menu is a little annoying to use, but once you dial in your settings it’s fine. I’ve only taken it to about 75 mph and it was accurate with the speedometer on my car and an app on my phone." - Anthony C.

AUTOOL X70 Auto HUD - $37.99

AUTOOL's X70 HUD has an awesome design, speedometer, engine temperature gauge, oil thermometer, boost gauge and fuel consumption meter, and that's just to name a few. It's rated 4.3 stars on Amazon right now with 33 ratings. Amazon reviewer Clifford said this about the device:

"This works excellent for my 15yr old car with analog speedometer that is off between 5-9mph. I confirmed the mph accuracy in this unit with gps. This unit has a lot of customization for what will be shown on the display's four spots. Several options are available to tweak the accuracy of some items since cars vary."

AUTOOL X100 Universal Car HUD - $34.99

The AUTOOL X100 will show your speed, driving direction, driving distance and more. It's slightly cheaper than the X70 model at just $34.99 and is currently sitting at a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Michael M. had this to say about the product:

"Good products, fine work. This GPS display makes driving a lot easier and safer because the driver does not have to continually look back into the vehicle and refocus on the speedometer to check speed. There are many ways it can be mounted to fit the particular automobile configuration using velcro tape so it can be shifted slightly for a better view or removed completely. Thanks, I will buy again."

ACECAR T800 Universal Car HUD - $48.89

At 4.7 out of 5 stars, this is one of the highest-rated HUDs on Amazon (with any halfway significant amount of reviews, that is. Five stars with one review doesn't count.) It provides information like your speed, driving direction, altitude and more. Christine D had this to say in the review section:

"I really like this product! It doesn't need to be reset every time, it will default back to saved layout kph/mph setting when it is restarted. I've been using mine for 2 weeks now and haven't had any issues. Typically it connects to the GPS Sats within 30secs and then the speedometer is live. During the time I used, I can judge it is essentially real time. When slowing down to a stop at a light the readout is changing several times per second, reaching zero as my vehicle actually stops. It depends on GPS line-of-sight from the sky of course, which could momentarily be blocked (e.g. under a bridge), but does not affect."

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.