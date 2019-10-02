Hatchback lovers rejoice, Mazda has turned its stunning five-door into a race car. The Mazda3 TCR will participate in the 2020 IMSA Michelin PilotChallenge and will first debut in January 2020 during the Rolex 24 weekend in Daytona, Florida.

Mazda is set to return to touring-car racing (TCR) with an adaptation of its popular compact car. The Mazda3 TCR has a lot of exterior changes that make it visually different from its road car brethren, and a whole lot more performance alterations we can’t see.

A massive wing stands tall at the rear, and it’s matched with a bulbous widebody kit with cooling vents behind the front and rear wheels. The new dress also has a front splitter, side skirts, and rear bumper aero. Further enhancements include a new hood, a single centered exhaust pipe, and new wheels and tires.

Under the hood, the Mazda3 TCR has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 350 horsepower. It pairs with a six-speed transmission with paddle shifters.

Mazda collaborated with the same company that manufacturers the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Car, Long Road Racing, to develop the TCR. It is homologated for global racing in 36 TCR championships, and it will make its debut at the four-hour Endurance Challenge at the Daytona Rolex 24.