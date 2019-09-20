Originally launched as the Toyota BJ in 1951, the Land Cruiser is not only one of the most iconic SUVs ever made, it's one of the most iconic vehicles of all time. Still a mainstay in Toyota's lineup and currently one of the most legitimately off-road-capable rides on the market today, the Land Cruiser recently reached a milestone not many can claim: 10 million sold.

Toyota Australia sent out a memo this week alerting the masses that the company has officially sold 10 million Land Cruisers worldwide. That's not even close to making the list of the 10 best-selling vehicles of all time, but it's a major milestone nonetheless.

The large 4x4 is sold in "approximately 170 countries and regions," and Australia is one of its biggest fans. Of the 10 million, 1.065 million, or 10.6 percent of overall sales, were grabbed off of Aussie lots. In 2018, Toyota globally sold more than 318,000 Cruisers, and 42,267 of those were in Australia. The U.S. is much less interested these days (thank/blame the price for that), as Toyota only sold 3,222 Land Cruisers in America in 2018.

The SUV officially earned its moniker in June 1954 when Director of Technology Hanji Umehara renamed it from BJ to Land Cruiser.