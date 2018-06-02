History's 10 Best Selling Cars Of All Time

slide-1326254

The Volkswagen Passat has gone through seven generations (it was just recently updated) – and nearly 16 million cars sold – since its debut in 1973. Here in the States, it was known as the Dasher and Quantum before getting its current name.

The Passat is a solid family car, one that offers a touch of luxury for a pretty decent price. That's what's kept it selling so well over the past few years, when the sedan market became intensely competitive.