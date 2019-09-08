There are a ton of car shows to watch on Netflix right now. Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and Charlize Theron's "Hyperdrive" stunt show lead the way, there's a new season of "Fastest Car" coming soon, "Formula 1: Drive to Survive"came out this year, and "Car Masters" and "Rust Valley Restorers" help scratch the wrenching itch. But to Netflix, there's still a void: No Kevin James, and no NASCAR. That'll change next year.

Netflix announced this week that it is working on a new comedy series that is set in a NASCAR garage. In "The Crew," James will play Kevin the crew chief and will serve as an executive producer on the show. In a press release, James' character is described as an old-school guy caught up in a sport and environment that's significantly different from what he grew up with. "Think your dad telling you to put the cell phone away at dinner in order to have an actual face-to-face conversation," Netflix says.

"Two and a Half Men" and "The Ranch" writer Jeff Lowell will write the show, as well as act as the show-runner and another executive producer. Jeff Sussman, who worked with James on "The King of Queens" and "Paul Blart: Mall Cop," will also be helping with the show.

That's all the information we have for now. Until "The Crew" debuts on Netflix in 2020, enjoy this clip of James and Adam Sandler singing Start Your Engines.