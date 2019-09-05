Jeep goes way offroad in the churning surf of Hurricane Dorian

A red Jeep gained instant stardom on Thursday after it was caught in high surf from Hurricane Dorian on Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The abandoned vehicle initially appeared stuck in the sand and then started bobbing up and down in the water as the powerful waves pounded it.

Crowds gathered in the pouring rain to click photos of the Jeep Grand Cherokee as they waited to see if it would be swept away into the ocean. Some climbed on to the roof of the car and posed for photographs, defying police orders who asked the public to stay away from the water. There were no details on how and why the vehicle ended up on the beach.

After battering the Bahamas, Dorian marched up the U.S. East Coast and was wavering in strength between a Category 2 and 3. It was forecast to possibly make landfall in North Carolina late Thursday or early Friday.