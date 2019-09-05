JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It started as a lighthearted challenge between a Florida couple: Can their Smart car fit into their kitchen? The answer: Yes it can.

Patrick Eldridge parked his car inside to protect it from the high winds of Hurricane Dorian — and just to prove that he can.

Jessica Eldridge said her car was already parked in the garage. But to secure other things in the garage, her husband proposed to park the car in the house.

“I said there was no way he could. He said he could,” Jessica said. “So he opened the double doors and had it in. I was amazed that it could fit. He had it in with no problems.”

Dorian skirted Florida’s coast Wednesday, narrowly missing Jacksonville. On Thursday, Dorian was lashing the Carolinas as a Category 2 storm and was headed to the Outer Banks. Earlier in the week as a Category 5, it devastated the Bahamas, where rescue crews have only begun taking the full measure of the damage.

With the car in the middle of the kitchen, Jessica Eldridge had to move around it to cook and serve dinner.

“I’m hoping he will pull it out pretty soon once the wind dies down,” she said. “There is room, and it’s not in the way, but my dogs are confused by it.”