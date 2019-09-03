This past week, the Supercar Owners Circle (SOC) celebrated its fifth anniversary with a party and drive in the Swiss Alps. The gathering hosted some of the most exclusive, best-performing, and best-designed cars ever released, some old, some new. To the surprise of its attendees, it also hosted the unveiling of a sure-fire future Italian collectible. One of the most-talked-about cars in attendance was the Pagani Huayra Imola, a one-of-five limited-edition that pays tribute to Italy's famous racing circuit. This is the first time the car has been seen in public.

Imola racetrack, also known as Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, is located in north central Italy outside of Bologna. It's one of the most notable tracks in Europe, and it previously held court for Formula One races. Now it's serving as inspiration to one of the best modern-day Italian performance automakers, Pagani Automobili.

The Huayra Imola was released quietly in relation to the gargantuan nature of the car, as there are no official images, releases or posts directly from Pagani. So, all information here is gleaned from social media photos, videos and captions. The Imola, of which only five examples will be built, was apparently first unveiled at the track on July 29, but it has been kept a secret until this past weekend. The first example was reportedly delivered to Oleg Egorov, the owner and founder of specialty aftermarket shop TopCar Design.

We thought we'd seen the Huayra taken to its extreme with the BC editions, but the Imola has an even wilder exterior aerodynamic package. Through extensive use of carbon fiber, the front and rear have been redesigned with a new splitter and new diffuser. There are also several new intakes, new side skirts, a new spine along the rear of the car, and a new wing. The seven-spoke wheels are different, too. Many of the alterations are highlighted by bright red-orange accents that outline the edgy designs.

Inside, which can be seen on Oleg's Instagram, the panels have been fitted with prints that honor Leonardo da Vinci and his work, including the Mona Lisa and his preliminary sketches of wings.

For now, we do not know where the Imola stands on performance, but some of the videos show it in motion doing some lighthearted drag racing. Check out the images and video above, below, and all over social.