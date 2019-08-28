Report

2020 Mazda3 hatchback starts at $24,620, a $100 increase

Sedan adds driver safety features as standard, base price rises $500

Aug 28th 2019 at 4:07PM
  • 2019 Mazda3
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Image Credit: Mazda
Car and Driver got the scoop on some 2020 Mazda3 pricing, and anyone waiting for the new model year had better bring more money. The Mazda3 sedan goes up by $500 to $21,500. After the $920 destination charge, that's a total of $22,420. On the sedan, however, the extra dosh pays for extra equipment. Every sedan trim gets Mazda's i-Activsense driver assistance tech, meaning adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and lane-departure warning. The i-Activsense suite had been an option the sedan's entry-level trims. The Mazda3 sedan in Select guise, one step above the entry-level model, increases $100 to $23,620.

Starting price for the front-wheel drive 2020-model-year hatchback comes in at $24,620 after destination. C/D says that's a $1,020 bump, but we believe that figure is an error. Based on the fact that Mazda's U.S. pricing rounds off to the nearest hundred and destination is $920, it seems more likely the $24,620 price includes destination. In that case, the 2020 Mazda3 hatch only goes up by $100. The five-door models don't get any more equipment, but Mazda say's there's a new finish for the wheels on the top-tier Premium trim.

All other trims hold steady. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder with a square 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque remains the sole engine option, a six-speed automatic is the standard transmission on all trims, the hatchback in Premium form offering a six-speed manual option. Buyers of the entry-level sedan are stuck with front-wheel drive, while every other trim offers all-wheel drive for $1,400. The sedans should hit dealerships this month, and the hatchbacks will roll in come September.

Featured Gallery2019 Mazda3 hatchback
