Car and Driver got the scoop on some 2020 Mazda3 pricing, and anyone waiting for the new model year had better bring more money. The Mazda3 sedan goes up by $500 to $21,500. After the $920 destination charge, that's a total of $22,420. On the sedan, however, the extra dosh pays for extra equipment. Every sedan trim gets Mazda's i-Activsense driver assistance tech, meaning adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and lane-departure warning. The i-Activsense suite had been an option the sedan's entry-level trims. The Mazda3 sedan in Select guise, one step above the entry-level model, increases $100 to $23,620.

Starting price for the front-wheel drive 2020-model-year hatchback comes in at $24,620 after destination. C/D says that's a $1,020 bump, but we believe that figure is an error. Based on the fact that Mazda's U.S. pricing rounds off to the nearest hundred and destination is $920, it seems more likely the $24,620 price includes destination. In that case, the 2020 Mazda3 hatch only goes up by $100. The five-door models don't get any more equipment, but Mazda say's there's a new finish for the wheels on the top-tier Premium trim.

All other trims hold steady. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder with a square 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque remains the sole engine option, a six-speed automatic is the standard transmission on all trims, the hatchback in Premium form offering a six-speed manual option. Buyers of the entry-level sedan are stuck with front-wheel drive, while every other trim offers all-wheel drive for $1,400. The sedans should hit dealerships this month, and the hatchbacks will roll in come September.