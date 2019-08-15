The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Baja Boot, promised to start delivery this year, is real. SCG posted photos and video to prove it, and the wild machine sounds as badass as it looks.

We last provided an update on the SCG Boot in early February 2019. At that time, first deliveries were scheduled for May 2019. SCG didn't quite make that deadline, but new video and photos show the company is inching closer to handing over the first customer product.

With help from Los Angeles-based Armada Engineering, there are two different Boots in the making: the Road Boot that is legal to drive on the street, and the not-street-legal Baja Race Boot for adventures beyond the road. The Road Boot will have 460 horsepower from a Chevrolet Corvette-sourced LT1 V8 engine, while the Baja model will use the Corvette Z06's 650-horsepower supercharged LT4 V8. The Road Boot will sport 19 inches of suspension travel, while the Baja has 22 inches to play with.

Although the Boot was modeled after Steve McQueen's Hurst Baja Boot, SCG built this vehicle in about 17 months as a clean-sheet design. These photos show the old and the new next to each other, which gives an idea just how large the size difference is between the two.

Next, among many other lofty goals, SCG plans to drive one in the Baja 1000. We'll be watching.