A moose and its calf narrowly escaped a collision with a patrol car on Alaska's highway.

Anchorage Police Department recently released dashcam footage showing the moment two moose ran out in front of an officer's car, fell on the highway and then got to their feet and crossed the road, briefly halting the traffic.

"This is a great reminder: we share this beautiful place with all kinds of wildlife. They're always around," police wrote next to the video and reported that no one was injured.

Be sure to watch the last few seconds of the video when the calf plays catch-up to its mother.